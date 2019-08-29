Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 29 August 2019





Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2019



Organic EBITDA growth of 5.5% in the second quarter of 2019 supporting the full-year guidance

Net sales of DKK 1,818 million (DKK 1,780 million). Organic growth -0.9%

EBITDA before special items of DKK 398 million (DKK 346 million). Organic growth 5.5%

EBITDA margin before special items was 21.9% (19.4%). Excluding IFRS 16, the margin improved by 1.2%-points

Free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 243 million (DKK 213 million)

Earnings Per Share (EPS) of DKK 2.0 (DKK 2.1) In the second quarter of 2019, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S delivered net sales of DKK 1,818 million and EBITDA before special items of DKK 398 million. The quarter delivered 1.6% organic growth in net sales in North America Online & Retail which was offset by negative organic growth in net sales in North America Branded, Region Machine-Made Cigars and Region Smoking Tobacco & Accessories of 4.2%, 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Overall, organic growth in net sales was negative by 0.9%. Underlying EBITDA margins improved in North America Online & Retail, Region Machine-Made Cigars and Region Smoking Tobacco & Accessories, but declined in North America Branded.



In the first six months of 2019, the Group reported negative organic net sales growth of 1.2% and organic EBITDA growth of 6.2%, generating a free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 316 million (DKK 137 million). EPS of DKK 3.0 (DKK 2.9)



CEO of Scandinavian Tobacco Group Niels Frederiksen says: "We are delivering an organic EBITDA growth of 5.5% and a free cash flow of DKK 243 million in the quarter. We saw positive organic sales growth in North America Online & Retail and in Machine-Made Cigars we are seeing a stable market share in key European markets. The execution of our transformational program Fuelling the Growth continues to positively affect our Group wide operational performance and cost efficiency."Financial guidance for 2019

The full-year guidance is unchanged:

>5% organic growth in EBITDA

Special items of DKK ~85 million

Free cash flow before acquisitions >DKK 750 million

