SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Saku Sipola starts as President and CEO of SRV Group Plc in September

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 AUGUST 2019 9.15 EET

Saku Sipola starts as President and CEO of SRV Group Plc in September

Appointed in June, M.Sc. (Tech) Saku Sipola will start in his role on 1 September 2019.

SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors appointed M.Sc. (Tech) Saku Sipola as President and CEO of SRV Group Plc in June. SRV announced that he will start in his new role at a later specified date, latest on 1 January 2020.

Sipola joins SRV from SATO Corporation, where he has worked as the President and CEO since 2015. Prior to that Sipola, 50, has worked as President and CEO of Pohjolan Design-Talo Oy, director at Rautaruukki Corporation and held various management positions with YIT Group.

