Steamhaus Selects SignalFx to Enable Observability Across its Client Portfolio

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today announced a partnership with UK-based cloud and DevOps consultancy Steamhaus to help Steamhaus meet the monitoring needs across its client portfolio. By enabling observability as a service, SignalFx will allow Steamhaus to better assist its customers in accelerating their adoption of leading-edge technologies including microservices, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless computing.



"Steamhaus is committed to adding value to our customers-and helping them drive forward their businesses-by investing in innovation, expertise, and continuous improvement," said Rob Greenwood, technical director, Steamhaus. "Partnering with SignalFx is a perfect example of this investment. We have now added best-of-breed, enterprise-class cloud monitoring to our 24/7 managed service."

Headquartered in Manchester, England, Steamhaus specialises in cloud, DevOps, AWS system architecture, scalability, and security. After an extensive evaluation, Steamhaus chose to standardise its client base on SignalFx Infrastructure Monitoring. Steamhaus' decision was based on a number of key capabilities provided by SignalFx:

Built-in integrations for Kubernetes, Docker and serverless architectures- with out-of-the-box dashboards for monitoring these ephemeral environments-enable faster time to value for Steamhaus clients

Leading observability features like SignalFx Service Bureau and Mirrored Dashboards provide Steamhaus with the ability to more easily create and maintain a centralised observability service across its client base

An officially-certified SignalFx Terraform provider allows Steamhaus to programmatically create, manage, and version control SignalFx charts, dashboards, and detectors for clients

Real-time alerting provides Steamhaus with proactive insight into service-wide patterns, helping to instantly identify anomalies within its clients' infrastructure and remediate issues

With patented SignalFlow streaming analytics technology, SignalFx Infrastructure Monitoring provides real-time visibility and analytics-driven alerting for today's elastic cloud-native environments. SignalFx is the only infrastructure monitoring solution that can detect and alert on meaningful conditions within seconds, allowing teams to automatically remediate issues before customers are affected.

"In order to deliver the best possible experience for customers and outpace the competition, it's essential for today's organisations to adopt leading-edge technologies like microservices and containers," said Mark Cranney, COO, SignalFx. "With centralised observability from SignalFx, Steamhaus gives its clients the confidence and ability to do just that. We are excited to be partnering with one of the most well-respected and technically strong cloud managed service providers in the UK."

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyses metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

In August 2019, Splunk announced? a definitive agreement to acquire SignalFx. The combination of Splunk and SignalFx will give IT and developers a data platform that allows them to monitor and observe data in real time, no matter the infrastructure or data volume, helping them cut costs, boost revenue, and improve the customer experience.

About Steamhaus

Steamhaus is a cloud and DevOps consultancy and managed service provider.

Our Next Generation AWS Managed services include platform design and build, ongoing support and optimisation, and 24/7 SLA-backed monitoring and incident response.

We specialise in building and running containers and serverless platforms ensuring our customers can scale their businesses faster, freeing them up to focus on developing new features and products, and ensuring their platforms are fast, secure and robust.

www.steamhaus.co.uk

