Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2019, as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2019, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.July 2019Sales ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalWorldwide sales 849,403(4.1) 68,201(-3.2) 16,609(1.4) 934,213(3.5)Sales inside of JapanIncl. minivehicles 154,075(9.0) 55,277(2.1) 6,605(26.0) 215,957(7.6)Market share 33.5(+1.5) - - 47.0(+1.5)Excl. minivehicles 150,792(8.9) - - -Market share 50.1(+1.0) - - -Sales outside of Japan 695,328(3.1) 12,924(-20.7) 10,004(-10.2) 718,256(2.3)ToyotaWorldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fourth consecutive month of increase;Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedWorldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fourth consecutive month of increase;Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increaseProduction ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalWorldwide production 771,055(4.0) 132,923(7.1) 17,560(-5.4) 921,538(4.2)Production inside of Japan 326,480(20.5) 86,012(18.7) 14,171(7.3) 426,663(19.6)Production outside of Japan 444,575(-5.5) 46,911(-9.3) 3,389(-36.7) 494,875(-6.2)ToyotaWorldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase;Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedWorldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase;Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalExports 203,722(22.5) 0(-) 8,076(9.2) 211,798(21.9)ToyotaSeventh consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedSeventh consecutive month of increaseUnit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.Worldwide sales Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of JapanSales inside of Japan Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)Sales outside of Japan Definition of "sales" varies by country or regionWorldwide production Production inside of Japan + Production outside of JapanProduction inside of Japan Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)Production outside of Japan Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)Exports Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)For January to July 2019Sales ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalWorldwide sales 5,636,575(2.5) 502,063(0.1) 107,381(-5.5) 6,246,019(2.2)Sales inside of JapanIncl. minivehicles 985,468(4.8) 400,499(2.9) 41,950(3.5) 1,427,917(4.2)Market share 30.7(+1.0) - - 44.4(+1.3)Excl. minivehicles 963,186(5.0) - - -Market share 47.3(+1.7) - - -Sales outside of Japan 4,651,107(2.1) 101,564(-9.3) 65,431(-10.4) 4,818,102(1.6)Production ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalWorldwide production 5,412,064(4.5) 851,928(2.5) 122,435(-1.0) 6,386,427(4.1)Production inside of Japan 2,106,093(13.6) 559,590(3.9) 97,442(3.7) 2,763,125(11.1)Production outside of Japan 3,305,971(-0.6) 292,338(-0.1) 24,993(-15.9) 3,623,302(-0.7)Exports ResultsToyota Daihatsu Hino TotalExports 1,277,989(15.0) 0(-) 51,504(7.7) 1,329,493(14.7)Unit Vehicles. About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. 