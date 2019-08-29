Codebase Ventures Inc.: Pressland Hits Key Milestone: 10 Million Articles Indexed and Analyzed

Pressland Prepares for Alpha Launch with Prospective Clients and Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), today announced a significant development milestone with more than 10 million articles, two million keywords and 200,000 writers indexed and analyzed. The achievement comes as Pressland's founder and CEO, Jeff Koyen, is preparing an alpha demo of the platform to prospective clients and partners. Koyen also serves as Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer.

"Silicon Valley is famous for its 'move fast and break things' approach to engineering," says Koyen. "At Pressland, we'd rather get it right the first time. That's just what our CTO, Nicholas Zaillian, has done. Crossing the 10 million mark is a testament to our deep bench of talent as we engage key decision-makers in the news and technology sectors."

Pressland is building an enterprise platform to help fight fake news and misinformation. The company's proprietary software uses machine learning, artificial intelligence and natural language processing to collect, analyze and index the news media's production data. This data will be offered as a SaaS product to social networks, search engines and news distributors.

"Jeff promised to deliver Pressland's private alpha version in the fourth quarter of 2019," said Brian Keane, Codebase Director. "Based on today's news, we're confident that he and his team will meet this very aggressive deadline. We look forward to bringing Pressland to market in 2020."

Koyen is an award-winning journalist, technology entrepreneur and veteran media executive. He has worked for Dow Jones, Wired, The New York Times, Crain's New York, Digiday, Adweek and many other news organizations. The company is based in Brooklyn; team members are distributed globally from Saigon to Vancouver.

Partners include the Independent Media Institute; online writing community Study Hall; ethical tech pioneers All Tech Is Human; developer of publisher automation tools, OutVoice; hyper-personal technology company, iO; and geolocative photo-sharing app, Membit. More are expected to be announced this month.

Pressland also publishes News-to-Table (newstotable.com), a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in emerging technology. We make strategic investments in ambitious founders who aim to upend large markets and deliver the greatest value to shareholders. Through our subsidiary, Code Cannabis Investments, we pursue early-stage opportunities in hemp, CBD, legal cannabis and technology solutions for this fast-growing industry.

