EBD Group: Europe's largest annual life sciences partnering conference convenes in Hamburg for its 25th anniversary

Europe's largest annual life sciences partnering conference convenes in Hamburg for its 25th anniversary

CARLSBAD, CA & HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The 25th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life science partnering event will be held November 11-13, 2019, in Hamburg, Germany, supported by regional hosts Life Science Nord, the City of Hamburg, and the State of Schleswig-Holstein. The event is expected to bring together 4,400 executives from 2,300+ life science companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.

"We are excited that Hamburg has been chosen to host BIO-Europe for the third time," said Hinrich Habeck, Managing Director of the Northern German cluster organization Life Science Nord. "Hamburg is all about connecting, having more bridges than any other place in Europe. In line with this great tradition, Life Science Nord builds bridges to connect its 500 companies, research facilities and institutions to create a truly innovative and hands-on community. Our particular strength is the whole value chain of drug development, which is why we are delighted to have great partners like Evotec, Nordmark, Eppendorf, and Indivumed in our regional host committee at this year's BIO-Europe."

"We are pleased to be hosted by one of Europe's most important locations for life sciences, the Life Science Nord Cluster of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group. "This life science cluster employs over 49,000 people in the biotech, pharma and medtech fields, with internationally renowned research institutes and universities producing ground-breaking research in unmet medical needs, making it the perfect setting for the discovery and deal making that takes place at BIO-Europe to further global drug development."

BIO-Europe is a "must-attend" event for executives from the global biotechnology industry who will gain direct access to service and manufacturing partners, innovative assets, and ideas from biotech companies ranging from very early stage to large, established companies. The event is also a critical business strategy for biotech companies to meet with pharma executives and investors to propel their drug development commercialization goals.

On this important 25th anniversary, BIO-Europe 2019 is sure to be the largest ever, and is already on track to surpass the size of the 2018 event. Last year's record 27,000 one-to-one partnering meetings were powered by EBD's industry-leading platform, partneringONE(R), which now has enhanced features for an even more robust experience, plus a responsive mobile component. In 2018 there were 5,203 licensing opportunities on offer, 139 company presentations and 131 exhibitors.

