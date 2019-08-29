DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2019

SUCCESSFUL REALIZATION AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS · Sustained revenue growth1 due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. · OIBDA growth at MTS of +1.5% and at least double-digit OIBDA growth at Detsky Mir, Segezha Group and Medsi driven by excellent operating results and financial discipline. · Increased scale of pharmaceutical business: In August 2019 Sistema completed the acquisition of equity stakes in Sintez and Biocom. The acquired companies - together with Alium, a pharmaceutical company being created by Sistema through the merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm - will be a major market player, possessing the potential to become a top-3 Russian pharmaceutical company in the commercial segment. The combined product portfolio of Sintez, Biocom and Alium will include more than 500 products, and its manufacturing capacity will consist of six production facilities in Moscow, the Moscow region, Kurgan and Stavropol. · Creation of a residential real estate market leader in Moscow and St Petersburg: In August 2019 Sistema sold its remaining 49% of Leader Invest to Etalon Group for a consideration of RUB 14.6 billion. As a result of the transaction Etalon now owns 100% of the shares of Leader Invest. The transaction will enable Etalon Group to streamline the ownership structure of its development assets and accelerate the integration of the two businesses with the aim of creating a leader in the Moscow and St Petersburg residential real estate markets. Sistema remains the largest shareholder of Etalon Group, with a 25% equity stake. · Strengthened position in the fast-growing e-commerce market: In April 2019, Sistema increased its direct equity stake in Ozon from 19.3% to 21.9% following the acquisition of shares from a number of Ozon minority shareholders. In addition, Sistema's venture fund Sistema_VC owns a 16.3% stake in Ozon. The decision to increase the stake is based on Sistema's strategic bet on the growth of e-commerce and market consolidation through investments in the market leader. 2Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Consolidated revenue increased by 9.6%[1] year-on-year to RUB 194.1 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 1.3% year-on-year to RUB 65.6 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 33.8%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema[3] was RUB 7.5 billion. Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Despite challenges related to softer global commodities prices and weaker consumer behaviour in Russia, the Group's portfolio companies reported high-quality growth in the second quarter, which is a clear sign that our investment strategy is delivering results. "While operating in a highly competitive industry, MTS continues to increase revenue not only from traditional telecommunications services but also through increased sales of system integration services and software, as well as the successful integration of MTS Bank, which has been making excellent use of MTS's expertise in big data analytics. MTS has been expanding the boundaries of its industry and is already competing with banks, fintech firms and IT companies as it creates its own ecosystem. "While growth has slowed down in the children's goods market, Detsky Mir has gone from strength to strength thanks to new store openings, growth in like-for-like sales and the rapid development of its online sales channel. All this, combined with large-scale plans for expansion outside Russia, has created significant potential for growth in shareholder value. "Segezha Group's results are starting to feel the impact of cyclical price reductions in the forest products markets. Prices are under pressure from declining demand in key global markets like China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, where the construction industry is slowing. We already saw a significant decrease in prices for sawn timber and plywood in the second quarter, and we expect a decline in the paper and paper sack markets starting in the third quarter. Segezha Group is entering this challenging period with significant capacity to adapt to these changes due to its low production costs, its ability to meet a significant portion of its own needs for wood, its diversified customer base, as well as measures introduced in recent quarters to improve business efficiency in production, logistics, and trading. "Agroholding Steppe achieved significant revenue growth in the second quarter thanks to the development of new business lines such as exporting cereal crops and domestic sales of sugar and groceries, as well as continued growth in the operating performance of its dairy farms. The results for the year will largely depend on the gross grain yield, the size of which has been affected by inclement weather in the first half of the year. "Medsi has delivered growth across all of its operational metrics: patient visits, services provided, and average patient cheque. The company continues to expand its in-patient services and to increase its efficiency per square metre of medical space, while at the same time investing in new capacities. A multifunctional medical centre is under construction on Michurinsky Prospect, the opening of which is scheduled for 2020. "In August we strengthened our footprint in the pharmaceuticals sector, an industry of strategic importance for Sistema, with the acquisition of a stake in Sintez, a top-10 Russian pharmaceuticals manufacturer. In total, our pharmaceuticals assets produce more than 500 products at six production facilities and possess the potential to become a top-3 Russian pharmaceuticals company in the commercial segment. "Earlier this month we also closed a transaction to sell 49% of Leader Invest to Etalon Group for RUB 14.6 billion. Etalon's consolidation of 100% of Leader Invest will accelerate the integration of the two companies and create a leading player in the residential real estate markets of Moscow and St Petersburg, ensuring Sistema, as Etalon's largest shareholder, will achieve long-term growth in the value of our investment. In accordance with our deleveraging strategy, the proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay down our debt at the corporate centre level." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 2Q 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 646 9190 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) UK +44 330 336 9411 0800 279 7204 (toll-free) US +1 646 828 8143 800 263 0877 (toll-free) Conference ID: 6975387 Link to webcast: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20190829 [1] Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com [2] after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [3] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW (RUB million) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change Revenue 194,101 177,160 9.6% 379,645 345,174 10.0% Adj. OIBDA 65,578 64,718 1.3% 127,541 123,986 2.9% Operating profit 30,418 31,820 (4.4%) 58,302 58,311 (0.0%) Net profit / 6,540 (1,676) - 23,181 (2,919) - (loss) attributable to Sistema Adj. net 7,466 (1,328) - 23,179 (1,542) - profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema In 2Q 2019, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 9.6% year-on-year as a result of higher revenue from key assets: MTS, thanks to continued growth of mobile service revenue in Russia and Ukraine, increased software sales and the consolidation of MTS Bank; Detsky Mir, as a result of the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-18, ongoing improvement in like-for-like sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and growing contributions from the e-commerce segment; Segezha Group, primarily as a result of strong sales in the paper and packaging segment; Agroholding Steppe, due to increased exports via the Agrotrading segment, higher sales volumes in the sugar and grocery product marketing division, and a gradual rise in production in the dairy segment; Medsi, as a result of an increase in in-patient volumes under the Mandatory Health Insurance programme as well as revenue growth in the Voluntary Health Insurance and individual patients segments. Group adjusted OIBDA in 2Q 2019 increased by 1.3% year-on-year, reflecting strong OIBDA growth at MTS, driven by strong results across all geographies; Detsky Mir as a result of strong revenue dynamics, optimisation of

purchasing prices, efficient management of the product assortment and a programme to increase operational efficiency; Segezha Group, due to revenue growth, a shift in the sales mix in favour of higher margin paper sacks and due to a decline in expenses related to oil and electricity used in the production of paper; Medsi, as in-patient volumes increased, revenue per square metre of medical facilities rose and provisions created in 2018 and 1Q 2019 were released. Group OIBDA was impacted by equity pick-up of the net loss of Ozon (treated as investment in associates) in the amount of RUB 2.7 bln, including the impact of the write-off of deferred tax assets in the amount of RUB 0.8 billion. Net of Ozon's impact, Group adjusted OIBDA increased by 5.2% year-on-year. Group selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 5.8% year-on-year in 2Q 2019 to RUB 35.3 billion, driven by higher SG&A at MTS, Detsky Mir and Segezha Group as a result of continued business development. The SG&A/revenue ratio declined year-on-year from 18.8% to 18.2% due to sustained cost controls. SG&A at the Corporate Centre decreased by 14.0% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion as a result of optimisation of employee compensation expenses and reduced administrative expenses. Group capital expenditures increased by 4.6% year-on-year to RUB 28.3 billion. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES[4] ********************************** MTS Leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Russia (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6? 2018 Change million) Revenue 125,148 114,346 9.4% 243,173 222,272 9.4% OIBDA 54,189 53,391 1.5% 112,746 105,467 6.9% OIBDA 43.3% 46.7% (3.4 p.p.) 46.4% 47.4% (1.1 p.p.) margin Operating 27,215 27,105 0.4% 59,354 53,859 10.2% income Adjusted 6,353 7,141 (11.0%) 13,429 14,852 (9.6%) profit attributab le to Sistema In 2Q 2019, revenue at MTS rose by 9.4% year-on-year, driven primarily by growth in mobile services revenue in Russia and Ukraine, as well as increased system integration and software sales and the consolidation of MTS Bank. OIBDA grew by 1.5% year-on-year in 2Q 2019 largely due to the robust results across MTS Group in all geographical segments, among which the greatest contribution was made by Russia and Ukraine. The OIBDA margin decreased by 3.4 p.p. year-on-year as a result of the consolidation of MTS Bank, growth in retail sales where margins are lower than for the core business, increased personnel expenses as a result of salary indexation in July 2018, as well as VAT increases that took effect in January 2019. Adjusted net profit decreased by 11.0% year-on-year in 2Q 2019, primarily as a result of higher interest rates and other expenses. This was partially mitigated by FX income. MTS continues to develop its ecosystem of digital products in fintech, cloud services, systems integration, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, Big Data, as well as television and entertainment. OUTLOOK FOR 2019 MTS forecasts revenue growth of 4-6% and low single-digit OIBDA growth. DIVIDENDS Under its dividend policy for 2019-2021 MTS will seek to pay at least RUB 28.0 per ordinary share per calendar year, distributed in two semi-annual payments. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 27 June 2019 approved dividends for FY 2018 in the amount of RUB 19.98 per share (RUB 39.96 per ADR). In July 2019, the Board of Directors of MTS recommended shareholders approve dividends for 6M 2019 in the amount of RUB 8.68 per share (RUB 17.36 per ADR). KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD With the aim of enhancing its focus on digital services development, in July 2019 a revised management structure was approved. Among the new roles introduced are: Vice President for Financial Services, Vice President for Cloud and Digital Solutions, and Vice President for TV Services (MTS Media). Detsky Mir Largest children's goods retailer in Russia (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change million) Revenue 28,014 24,096 16.3% 55,899 48,116 16.2% Adj. OIBDA 5,752 4,994 15.2% 9,918 8,483 16.9% Adj. OIBDA 20.5% 20.7% (0.2 p.p.) 17.7% 17.6% 0.1 p.p. margin Operating 3,227 2,414 33.7% 4,720 3,493 35.1% income Adj. profit 1,132 477 137.1% 1,142 660 73.1% attributable to Sistema In 2Q 2019, Detsky Mir's revenue grew by 16.3% year-on-year. Growth was driven by the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-2018 to full operating capacity, ongoing improvement of like-for-like (LFL[5]) sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and increased contributions from online sales[6], which rose by 70.8% year-on-year and accounted for 9.7% of total revenue in the period. In-store pickup accounted for 88% of online orders. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 15.2% in 2Q 2019 due to robust revenue performance, optimisation of purchasing costs, effective management of the product assortment and a programme to increase operational efficiency. The adjusted OIBDA margin declined immaterially to 20.5% in 2Q 2019. Adjusted profit attributable to Sistema increased by 137.1% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion. Seventeen new Detsky Mir stores were opened in 2Q 2019, including three in the Moscow region and one in Belarus. As of 30 June 2019, the total number of stores[7] stood at 760. Detsky Mir plans to open no fewer than 90 stores in 2019, an increase over previously announced plans to open 70 new stores. Detsky Mir plans to implement a number of projects in the second half of 2019 to strengthen the online store, including the launch of a new mobile app and the expansion and promotion of express delivery service (last mile delivery). On 16 May 2019, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders approved a final dividend for FY 2018 in the amount of RUB 4.45 per share, for a total of RUB 3.3 billion. Segezha Group Leading Russian vertically integrated forestry holding (RUB million) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6? 2019 6? 2018 Change Revenue 15,505 13,231 17.2% 29,992 25,360 18.3% Adj. OIBDA 3,782 2,613 44.8% 7,752 4,789 61.9% Adj. OIBDA 24.4% 19.7% 4.6 p.p. 25.8% 18.9% 7.0 p.p. margin Operating 2,419 1,465 65.1% 5,128 2,524 103.2% income Adj. net 1,325 (759) - 4,055 (1,297) - profit / (loss) attributable to Sistema Segezha Group's revenue grew by 17.2% year-on-year to RUB 15.5 billion in 2Q 2019, due in significant measure to positive Paper and Packaging sales dynamics, against a backdrop of high prices for most Segezha Group paper and packaging products. A decrease in sawn timber prices was offset by increased production volumes on the back of improved efficiency. Another factor that made a positive contribution to revenue was growth of plywood sales following the commissioning of new production capacity in the Kirov region in July 2018. Segezha's plywood revenue increased despite a significant decline in global plywood prices. Adjusted OIBDA increased year-on-year by 44.8% to RUB 3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2019 on the back of higher revenue, changes in the sales mix in favour of higher-margin paper sack products and a decline in expenses related to oil and electricity used in the production of paper at the Segezha Pulp & Paper Mill, in part thanks to the commissioning of a hybrid fuel boiler. Segezha's OIBDA margin increased by 4.6 percentage points year-on-year to 24.4% due to increased efficiency against a backdrop of high paper and packaging prices. Adjusted net profit was RUB 1.3 billion vs. a loss of RUB 0.8 billion in 2Q 2018. Net profit was impacted by higher operating profit and the lack of an FX-revaluation effect that contributed to the net loss in the same period a year earlier. Paper output totalled 101,000 tonnes in Q2 2019, up 20.4% year-on-year. The production increase was mainly the result of reductions in time spent on equipment repairs. In 2Q 2019 Segezha's sack paper sales increased by 21.9% to 58,100 tonnes due to increased volumes shipped to existing customers and expansion of the client base in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Paper sack sales totalled 366.5 million in 2Q 2019. Production volumes in the reporting quarter were in line with volumes in the same period a year earlier. Birch plywood sales volumes increased by 64.0% year-on-year to 44,900 cu m in 2Q 2019. Output growth was driven by the launch of the new plywood production facility in the Kirov region in July 2018. Higher production volumes drove growth in shipments to existing clients as well as expansion of the client portfolio in the US, Canada, Asia and Northern Europe. Industrial clients accounted for a higher share of sales, in part as a result of new products such as film faced plywood. Sawn timber output increased year-on-year by 20.4% to 245,300 cu m in 2Q 2019 primarily due to increased production efficiency at the Lesosibirsk facility. Sales volumes increased on the back of higher production volumes. Segezha Group began construction of a new plant producing cross-laminated timber (CLT) with annual capacity of 35,000 cu m at the Sokol Wood Processing Plant. Construction of the CLT plant will support an increase in margins across the portfolio by introducing a next-generation product. Total investment in the new facility will be RUB 1.5 billion. The plant is expected to begin production in late 2020-early 2021. Agroholding Steppe Major agriculture holding and one of Russia's largest land owners (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6? 2019 6? 2018 Change million)

Revenue 4,699 3,773 24.6% 10,981 6,309 74.1% OIBDA 1,606 2,101 (23.6%) 2,434 2,790 (12.8%) OIBDA 34.2% 55.7% (21.5 22.2% 44.2% (22.1 margin p.p.) p.p.) Operating 1,145 1,782 (35.7%) 1,743 2,118 (17.7%) income Net profit 645 1,481 (56.4%) 762 1,417 (46.2%) attributabl e to Sistema Agroholding Steppe's performance reflects the seasonal nature of the agricultural business, in which the majority of revenue and OIBDA are concentrated in the second half of the calendar year. Revenue at Agroholding Steppe rose 24.6% year-on-year to RUB 4.7 billion in 2Q 2019 due to increased export volumes in the Agrotrading segment, sales growth in the Sugar and Grocery Product Trading segment, as well as the gradual ramp-up of production volumes in the Dairy segment. OIBDA decreased due to the revaluation of biological assets, lower inventories carried over from the previous year's harvest and a higher share of sales in the second half of 2019. Steppe's net profit decreased to RUB 0.6 billion as a result of higher interest expenses. Capex grew by 42.1% in the second quarter of 2019 year-on-year and amounted to RUB 0.6 billion. Key areas of investment were upgrades to Steppe's fleet of farm machinery, buyout of land shares and increasing the proportion of owned land in Steppe's overall landbank, as well as the construction of new dairy farms. Wheat harvest in the first half of 2019 at Agroholding Steppe grew by 3% year-on-year despite challenging agroclimatic conditions, while grain quality levels remained high. Crop rotation schedules supported an increase in higher-margin crops, the harvest of which is planned for the second half of 2019. Steppe's average grain export price during the 2018/2019 season rose by 15% compared to the 2017/2018 season. As a result of aggressive development in the Agrotrading segment, export volumes during the 2018/2019 season amounted to 1,220,000 tonnes, an increase of 168% year-on-year, which enabled Steppe to become Russia's seventh largest grain exporter as of the end of the grain season. The Dairy segment demonstrated continued growth across its operational metrics: average milk yield in 2Q 2019 amounted to 13,500 tonnes, an increase of 17.6% year-on-year, while productivity per lactating cow rose 6.1% year-on-year and the herd consisted of over 5,000 lactating cows at the end of the reporting period. The Vegetable segment has shown positive dynamics: gross vegetable harvest in 2Q 2019 grew to 20,400 tonnes, an increase of 5.0% year-on-year. Sales volumes in the Sugar and Grocery Products Trading segment experienced twofold growth during the first half of 2019 and amounted to 139,000 tonnes. KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD In August 2019, Steppe launched sales of its own branded sugar and cereals on the Ozon.ru e-commerce platform. Steppe is currently in discussions concerning cooperation with other marketplaces and delivery services. Steppe plans to increase the share of internet sales of its grocery products to 30% by 2024. Medsi Leading private healthcare operator in Russia (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change million) Revenue 5,511 4,111 34.1% 10,701 7,622 40.4% Adj. OIBDA8 1,638 572 186.5% 2,520 1,035 143.5% Adj. OIBDA 29.7% 13.9% 15.8 p.p. 23.6% 13.6% 10.0 p.p. margin8 Operating 923 (259) - 1,083 (275) - income / (loss) Adj. profit 927 (41) - 1,138 (144) - / (loss) attributable to Sistema Medsi's revenue increased by 34.1% year-on-year in 2Q 2019 to RUB 5.5 billion due to a significant increase in in-patient treatments under the Mandatory Health Insurance programme (MHI), year-on-year revenue growth of 30% to RUB 2.2 billion in the Voluntary Health Insurance segment (VHI), and a year-on-year increase in revenue from individual patients of 21% to RUB 1.5 billion. Adjusted OIBDA[8] increased by 186.5% in 2Q 2019 to RUB 1.6 billion due to the continued ramp-up of in-patient facilities and an increase in revenue per sq m of medical space. Adjusted OIBDA was also impacted by the reversal of provisions from 2018 and 1Q 2019 totalling RUB 0.3 billion as a result of changes in methodology of provisioning related to accounts receivable. The adjusted OIBDA margin grew by 15.8 p.p. to 29.7% in 2Q 2019, thanks to growth in capacity utilisation, an increase in efficiency per sq m and growth of treatment volumes at previously opened clinics as well as the one-off reversal of provisions. Adjusted net profit was RUB 927 million in the quarter versus an adjusted net loss a year earlier, primarily on the back of OIBDA dynamics. Revenue in 2Q 2019 at the Clinical-Diagnostic Centre (CDC) on Belorusskaya was RUB 686 million, OIBDA totalled RUB 272 million and the OIBDA margin came in at 39.7%. Revenue at the CDC on Krasnaya Presnya was RUB 605 million, OIBDA totalled RUB 173 million and the OIBDA margin came in at 28.6%. The significant growth in capacity utilisation of in-patient treatment facilities - up 19.0 percentage points year-on-year - is a result of increased treatment volumes across all channels, with MHI acting as the main driver. The average cheque in 2Q 2019 grew by 18.2% to approximately RUB 2,300 due to the increased proportion of complex procedures in the in-patient and diagnostic segments, and also due to the effect of price increases in line with market trends. The company is continuing construction of a new Multifunctional Centre on Michurinsky Prospect with more than 34,000 sq m of space, with a planned opening in 2020. The facility will house a CDC for children and adults, a daytime in-patient clinic and a 24-hour in-patient clinic with a centre for high-tech surgery. Additionally, Medsi is expanding its network of clinics to three districts outside central Moscow. Business Nedvizhimost and its subsidiary Mosdachtrest Rental assets with a unique pool of properties (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6? 2018 Change million) Revenue 1,738 1,151 51.0% 2,477 2,008 23.4% OIBDA 1,623 614 164.2% 1,736 850 104.3% OIBDA margin 93.4% 53.4% 40.0 p.p. 70.1% 42.3% 27.8 p.p. Operating 1,504 546 175.7% 1,517 713 112.9% income Net profit 1,098 329 234.1% 1,059 369 186.9% attributable to Sistema In 2Q 2019 revenue from Sistema's rental assets rose by 51.0% to RUB 1.7 billion driven by a year-on-year increase in commercial real estate sales volumes and growth in the rental portfolio following Business Nedvizhimost's acquisition of 54 telephone exchanges from PJSC MGTS. The company sold 23,700 sq m of commercial real estate in 2Q 2019, compared to 4,000 sq m of commercial real estate sold in 2Q 2018. Sale of land plots was unchanged at 18,000 sq m in 2Q 2019. OIBDA and the OIBDA margin grew by 164.2% and 40.0 p.p. year-on-year, respectively, in 2Q 2019 as a result of higher revenue, a greater share of higher-margin commercial real estate sales and the effect from the disposal of non-core assets. Net profit in 2Q 2019 increased by 234.1% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion driven by OIBDA growth and the effect from the sale of non-core assets. In the second quarter of 2019 Business Nedvizhimost signed an agreement with a self-storage operator to renovate telephone exchange buildings to be used for individual storage. RTI Leading developer of high-tech solutions[9] (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6? 2019 6? 2018 Change million) Revenue 4,639 4,595 1.0% 8,465 9,214 (8.1%) Adjusted 83 221 (62.6%) 246 278 (11.5%) OIBDA Adjusted 1.8% 4.8% (3.0 p.p.) 2.9% 3.0% (0.1 p.p.) OIBDA margin Operating (1,161) (203) - (1,582) (608) - (loss) Adjusted 2,744 (898) - 1,521 (2,247) - profit/(lo ss) attributab le to Sistema In 2Q 2019, revenue at RTI remained stable year-on-year. At the same time, the majority of the business's revenue is traditionally concentrated in the second half of the calendar year. Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter decreased year-on-year due to uneven allocation of expenses throughout the year related to work carried out under one specific contract. Adjusted profit in the second quarter of 2019 compared to an adjusted loss in the same period of 2018 was due to the divestiture of assets in 2Q 2019. Bashkirian Power Grid Company (BPGC) One of Russia's biggest power grid companies (RUB 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change million) Revenue 4,574 4,280 6.9% 9,922 9,304 6.6% OIBDA 1,331 1,257 5.9% 2,760 2,995 (7.8%) OIBDA 29.1% 29.4% (0.3 p.p.) 27.8% 32.2% (4.4 p.p.) margin Operating 678 637 6.5% 1,449 1,752 (17.3%) income Net profit 504 513 (1.7%) 1,089 1,400 (22.2%) attributab le to Sistema In 2Q 2019 BPGC's revenue grew by 6.9% to RUB 4.6 billion due to higher tariffs for electricity and an increase in lease payments for deployment of communications equipment on electricity pylons by third-parties. OIBDA increased by 5.9% year-on-year in 2Q 2019 due to higher revenue and a decline in electricity losses on the distribution grid. The OIBDA margin decreased insignificantly in 2Q 2019 to 29.1% as a result of other operating expenses related to the creation of reserves to cover unresolved disputes. Net profit in 2Q 2019 remained unchanged versus 2Q 2018.

