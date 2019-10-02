Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Changes in the shareholdings of Management Board members in Sistema PJSFC 02-Oct-2019 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes in the shareholdings of Management Board members in Sistema PJSFC Moscow, Russia - 2 October 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces changes in the shareholdings of members of Sistema's Management Board in the capital of the Corporation. Svetlana Matveyeva, member of the Management Board of Sistema, has sold a shareholding in the Corporation of 0.0013% of Sistema's capital. As a result of the sale her total shareholding in Sistema is now 0.0018%. *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, HR b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amen dment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the Sale of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 12.68 122,400 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 122,400 shares Price RUB 1,552,032.00 e) Date of the September 30, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 22091 EQS News ID: 883959 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=883959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

