Following their first strike with the 175 MW Don Rodrigo plant near Seville, the two companies have done it again by signing a long-term power supply deal for subsidy-free PV. This time it is for a 50 MW site under construction.Solar developer BayWa r.e. and energy company Statkraft have extended their partnership by signing a 12-year power supply deal. The agreement relates to the 50 MW Don Rodrigo 2 power plant to be built just outside Seville in southern Spain. If there is a familiar sound to the development, it is because both companies signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 175 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...