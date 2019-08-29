Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Pbb € 500mn sen.preferred 5yr

PR Newswire

London, August 29

Pre-Stabilisation notice

29 August 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

EUR senior preferred benchmark due 2024

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500 mn benchmark
Description:Senior, unsecured preferred Notes due September 5, 2024
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:under the issuer's € 50 million DIP dated April 4, 2019, as supplemented, denoms 100k/100k, payment date 5th September 2019
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
DZ Bank
HSBC
LBBW
Stabilisation period expected to start on:29th August 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Munich

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2019 PR Newswire