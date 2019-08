In an unfortunate turn, SymBio has run into some quality control issues with its shipments of Treakisym from Astellas. During Q219, the company found an unacceptable level of 'foreign substance or visual defects' in the shipments of drugs, which had to be returned. The company revised its sales estimates down by a third (to ¥3.0bn from ¥4.5bn) due to the expected short supply.

