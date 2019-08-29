Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global leader in clinical nutrition, announced today the European launch of Olimel N12, the new addition to the company's olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) triple-chamber bag portfolio. The European launch will be at the 41st Congress of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN).

Olimel N12 combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag. The new formulation contains:

76g of amino acid per liter, designed to meet protein targets in lower fluid volumes.

Only 73g of glucose per liter, helping to reduce the potential glycemic load and subsequent risk of hyperglycemia.

An olive oil-based lipid emulsion, which may preserve immune functioni-ii-iii-iv-v

The fact that 50% of critically ill patients do not receive adequate nutritional intake poses a challenge. Both ESPEN and the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) recommend a higher protein intake for this patient group, with reduced calorie. These patients are also often restricted in the amount of fluid they can receive. Critical illness is associated with rapid protein breakdown and muscle loss.vi Studies have shown that optimal nutrition, involving both moderate energy intake and high protein supply, is associated with reduced mortality.vii

* Important Safety/Risk Information for OLIMEL N12

Therapeutic indications:

PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL are indicated for parenteral nutrition for adults and children greater than 2 years of age when oral or enteral nutrition is impossible, insufficient or contraindicated.

PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL are not recommended for use in children less than 2 years of age due to inadequate composition and volume.

Contraindications:

The use of PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL with and without electrolytes are contra-indicated in the following situations:

In premature neonates, infants and children less than 2 years of age

Hypersensitivity to egg, soybean, or peanut proteins, or to any of the active substances or excipients

Congenital abnormalities of amino acid metabolism

Severe hyperlipidaemia or severe disorders of lipid metabolism characterized by hypertriglyceridemia

Severe hyperglycemia

The use of PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL with electrolytes are contra-indicated in the following situations:

Pathologically-elevated plasma concentrations of sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and/or phosphorus.

Baxter and Olimel are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc

