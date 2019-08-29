July 2019 Year-to-Date Total

(Jan.-Jul. 2019) Units vs.'18 Units vs.'18 Japan 79,415 +1.5% 552,288 +11.3% Outside of Japan 350,221 * +2.2% 2,569,523 -1.4% Worldwide Total 429,636 * +2.0% 3,121,811 +0.6%

(Jan.-Jul. 2019) Units vs.'18 Units vs.'18 North America 135,913 +39.2% 1,110,263 +3.5% (USA) 91,011 +34.7% 743,651 +4.7% Europe 10,031 -30.2% 67,799 -32.6% Asia 195,073 -11.0% 1,296,263 -2.0% (China) 138,260 -2.7% 881,439 +2.0% Others 9,204 -20.0% 95,198 -13.3% Overseas Total 350,221 * +2.2% 2,569,523 -1.4%

(Jan. - Jul. 2019) Units vs.'18 Units vs.'18 Registrations 34,949

+13.8% 238,322 +3.7% Mini-Vehicles 31,078 +3.1% 231,031 +6.6% Honda Brand Total 66,027



+8.5% 469,353 +5.1%

(Jan. - Jul. 2019) Units vs.'18 Units vs.'18 North America 895 -84.8% 24,065 -46.9% (USA) 872 -85.1% 23,360 -47.9% Europe 9,543 +2.5% 50,564 +104.4% Asia 670 +7.9% 6,994 -5.7% Others 1,041 +118.7% 5,864 +5.3% Total 12,149 -25.5% 87,487 +5.4%

Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2019 (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2019.Production in Japan for the month of July 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since May 2019), setting record high production for the month of July.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since May 2019), setting record high production for the month of July.Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of July 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since April 2019).(Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles)FIT was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2019 with sales of 8,663 units.(Mini-vehicles - under 660cc)N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2019 with sales of 24,050 units.Exports from JapanTotal exports from Japan in July 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since June 2019).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.