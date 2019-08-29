The global kidney transplantation therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global kidney transplantation therapeutics market 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the high dependency on immunosuppressants for kidney transplantation. In addition, the rising prevalence of CKD and renal impairments to further boost the growth of the kidney transplantation therapeutics market.

The market has witnessed significant advances in surgical and ancillary healthcare techniques in recent years. Such advances are driving the demand for kidney transplantation. However, graft rejection is a major challenge associated with kidney transplantation. To overcome this challenge, vendors have developed immunosuppressants. Patients are required to undergo maintenance therapy using immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives to reduce the risk of the transplanted organ getting rejected by the body. Thus, the increasing cases of kidney transplantation and risks associated with transplant rejection are driving the kidney transplantation therapeutics market

The burden of CKD is increasing worldwide, owing to the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases and their risk factors. In most of the underdeveloped and developing countries, glomerulonephritis and interstitial nephritis are the two major causes of CKD, owing to the high prevalence of infections. Thus, the rising prevalence of CKD is expected to increase the need for kidney transplantation, thereby, boosting demand for kidney transplantation therapeutics during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

Market Segmentation by Product:

The kidney transplantation therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Selective cytokine inhibitors

Immunosuppressive antimetabolites

Other drugs

Key Regions for the Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

