Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1J88N ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 Ticker-Symbol: 3EC 
Tradegate
29.08.19
11:05 Uhr
71,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,71 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,00
71,50
12:38
71,00
71,50
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EATON
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EATON CORPORATION PLC71,00+0,71 %