The global polysomnography devices market size is poised to grow by USD 117.65 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA. In addition, the benefits of polysomnography devices to further boost the growth of the polysomnography devices market.

The prevalence of sleep apnea, wherein the breathing repeatedly stops and starts, is increasing significantly. The major types of sleep apnea include OSA, central sleep apnea (CSA), and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The prevalence of OSA is increasing due to several factors, including obesity, and an increase in the geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea is expected to increase the demand for both polysomnography devices and related devices.

The adoption of polysomnography devices is increasing significantly due to its various benefits. Polysomnography devices is a safe, sleep diagnostic test, which is non-invasive and causes little to no discomfort and pain to the patient. It does not lead to any serious health risks. It records the brain wave activity, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and breathing while the patient is asleep. It can also detect any disruptions in normal sleep, which can help doctors diagnose these sleep abnormalities. Such benefits of these devices will drive the growth of polysomnography devices market

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Natus Medical Inc.

Neurosoft

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The polysomnography devices market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories

ASCs

Homecare

Key Regions for the Polysomnography devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

