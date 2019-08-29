Zedge, Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.



About Zedge:



Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app, availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers - and soon to chat stories and other engaging content. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded close to 400 million times and boasts ~35 million monthly active users.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

