Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a construction equipment company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product offerings in the European construction equipment industry. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their profit margins by 13%.

Although the growing real estate sector and rising spend on infrastructure have increased the demand for construction equipment, rising market fluctuations and workforce management issues are still increasing challenges for construction equipment manufacturers. To succeed in the long-run, companies in the construction equipment industry are investing heavily into new technologies and processes. Also, companies are expanding their operations to profitable markets. However, successfully entering a new market becomes highly challenging without adequate insights into the market and the competitive landscape. This is where Infiniti's market intelligence solution comes into play.

The business challenge: The client is a construction equipment company based out of the United States. They were looking to expand their business operations to Europe. Before expanding, they wanted to understand the market demands and competitive landscape in Europe. In addition, they wanted to understand factors affecting product demand, identify the right partners to support their operations, and efficiently invest into lucrative business opportunities.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, our experts helped the client to analyze factors such as market potential, investment environment, construction equipment market size, market developments, and growth rate for the next five years. Furthermore, the experts helped the client to analyze their competitors' strategies and business processes. In addition, they helped the client evaluate the capital investment for recruiting skilled workers, set up the office, and establish partnerships. As a result, they were able to devise a sound go-to-market strategy and achieve an increase in profit margins by 13% in two years of entering the new market.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Devise a sound go-to-market strategy

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of key competitors

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the right partners to support business operation in Europe

Gaining insights on the top market players in the construction equipment industry in Europe

