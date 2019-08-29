The global offshore structural analysis software market size is poised to grow by USD 217.28 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for cost-effective offshore engineering. In addition, the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is expected to further boost the growth of the offshore structural analysis software market

The capital-intensive nature of the global offshore industry makes cost-effectiveness a crucial factor in offshore structural analysis. Thus, the demand for offshore structural analysis software is increasing as it enables enhanced control and provides companies the benefits of cost-effectiveness and better compliance and risk management. Thus, the growing demand for cost-effective offshore engineering will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The oil and gas industry is witnessing rapid growth due to the growth of the world economy. This is fueling the demand for offshore structural analysis software in the oil and gas industry for designing, modeling, and analyzing complex offshore platform structures. Thus, the growing use of this software to improve the performance and efficiency of offshore platform structures will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bentley Systems Inc.

BMT Group Ltd.

Dlubal Software GmbH

DNV GL AS

John Wood Group Plc

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The offshore structural analysis software market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Oil and gas

Maritime

Power generation

Government and defense

Key Regions for the Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

