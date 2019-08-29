Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
29.08.19
11:15 Uhr
150,68 Euro
+2,46
+1,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,70
150,62
14:01
148,34
150,90
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC150,68+1,66 %