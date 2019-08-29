YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC Pink:YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Fearnall as a director of the Company and to the Company's audit committee, effective August 28, 2019.

Gary Fearnall

Based in Toronto, Gary Fearnall has spent over twenty years leading businesses in Financial Technology, Social Media, Ecommerce and Online Advertising.

He is a strong team builder with a passion for bringing innovative solutions to market to address consumer interests and business challenges.

He has held roles including Country Manager, Director and VP at many media and technology companies including Cineplex Entertainment, Bell, LinkedIn and Rogers. He has led sales and development of digital download and ecommerce capabilities, content marketing and digital advertising/streaming initiatives that drove significant revenue and audience engagement. His recent business initiative extends to eSports and how to engage brands to support initiatives in competitive gaming.

The Company also announces the resignation of Spencer Smyl as a director and a member of the audit committee of the Company and we thank him for his efforts.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Shell, McDonalds, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557836/YDX-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Director