Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): 'Now is the time for profit' 29-Aug-2019 / 12:10 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: "Now is the time for profit" NSF has reached the turning point in its strategic development. Having invested heavily in infrastructure, controls and people, it has substantially built the franchise. The pace of further investment is expected to now slow, at the same time as payback from historical investment becomes increasingly visible. We see profit growth accelerating sharply, driven by wider jaws between revenue and costs in the branch business and guarantor loans, efficiency improvements in home collect, and improving credit. Assuming NSF is successful in securing additional lower-cost funding, we expect funding costs to relatively reduce, and the funding mix to improve. Our strong growth forecasts are unchanged. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/now-is-the-time-for-p rofit/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com

