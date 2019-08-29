On August 28, 2019, Italeaf SpA published a press release with information that the board of directors had resolved on postponement of the approval of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2018 and of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2019. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in uncertainty in respect of the company or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the SDRs (ITAL, ISIN code SE0006143103, order book ID 102704) of Italeaf SpA shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB