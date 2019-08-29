New analysis predicts more than 150 GW of tracker capacity will be installed in the next five years - around a third of all ground mount projects up to 2024. Rapid growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the better cost structures possible from combining trackers and bifacial modules are singled out as key trends.Business intelligence firm IHS Markit says more than 150 GW of solar capacity will harness tracker technology up to 2024. While the U.S. is expected to remain the largest tracker market, rapid growth in other regions will drive the technology to feature in around a third of ...

