Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom closes acquisition of Telefónica operation in Panama

Millicom closes acquisition of Telefónica operation in Panama

Luxembourg, August 29, 2019 - Millicomannounced today that it has closed the acquisition of Telefónica Móviles Panamá, S.A., the leading mobile operator in the country. The acquisition was made through its subsidiary, Cable Onda S.A., the leading cable operator in Panama. This is the second transaction to close since Millicomannounced in February an agreement to acquire the operating subsidiaries of Telefónica in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Telefónica Móviles Panamá, S.A. brings approximately 1.6 million new mobile customers to Millicomwith a 4G network accessible to 80% of the population in Panama. The transaction accelerates the execution of Millicom's fixed-mobile convergence strategy and helps consolidate the company's leadership position in Central America. With this additional investment in Panama, a dollarized and rapidly-growing investment-grade economy, Millicomfurther diversifies and balances its geographic footprint in its mission to build digital highways that connect more people and develop communities throughout the region.

