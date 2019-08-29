The global operational analytics market size is poised to grow by USD 12.80 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in demand for cloud-based data management strategies. In addition, the rise in IoT data to further boost the growth of the operational analytics market.

Organizations face challenges with the sorting and finalizing of data collected from multiple sources such as mobile, sensors, social, or weblogs. Thus, enterprises are increasingly adopting business analytics or business intelligence (BI) software for data analytics. Organizations are implementing BI analytics on the cloud to generate valuable data from third-party sources. The integration of data analytics with cloud-based solutions allows businesses to better manage their data. This will have a significant impact on the growth of the operational analytics market during the forecast period.

The popularity of IoT has increased significantly over the last few years, as it enables businesses to solve their operational or connectivity problems independently within a network infrastructure. With increased connectivity, data integration from multiple sources has become a key challenge for businesses trying to analyze the data. Thus, organizations are using advanced analytics to support operational analytics workloads driven by multi-model databases. This will further drive the adoption of operational analytics and therefore, the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Market Segmentation by Deployment:

The operational analytics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Other end-users

Key Regions for the Operational Analytics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

