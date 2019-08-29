Iota Communications Inc.: Iota Communications, Inc. to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference

NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:IOTC), a wireless network carrier and software service company providing Internet of Things solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial facilities announced today that it will be presenting at the 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference being hosted by Reed Smith on September 5 in New York, NY.

Iota's CEO & President, Terrence DeFranco, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors and analysts. "Our business has gone through a significant transition over the past year and we are very excited about the direction and trajectory of our business in both the short and long term," states Mr. DeFranco. "Our team is highly confident that we can execute on a very aggressive plan that will bring tremendous value to our stakeholders and we look forward to sharing this story with the investment community."

Mr. DeFranco is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:20 pm EST.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iota, please contact your RHK Capital representative or visit www.DisruptNYC.com.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota is a leading IoT technology company that provides data-driven insights for sustainability enabled by our network connectivity, advanced analytics platform, and software-as-a-service solutions for commercial and industrial markets throughout the US. Iota also offers important ancillary products and services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, including solar energy, LED lighting, and HVAC implementation services. For more information, please visit our website at www.iotacommunications.com.

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About Reed Smith:

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to, risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Iota Communications, Inc.

540 Union Square

New Hope, PA 18938

Attn: Investor Relations

investors@iotacommunications.com

Public Relations Contact:

Greg Lutowsky, SVP, Corporate Communications

glutowsky@iotacommunications.com

(855) 743-6478

SOURCE: Iota Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557788/Iota-Communications-Inc-to-Present-at-the-RHK-Capital-4th-Annual-Disruptive-Growth-Conference