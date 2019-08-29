MentionWorth Media: How Dallas Basha Became the Youngest Real Estate Developer in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The traditional route post-college is either to find a job or to pursue a Master's degree. Dallas Basha, on the other hand, decided to quit his job and drop out of his Master's program following his college graduation. Today, Dallas operates and manages a multi-million dollar real estate company, Basha Real Estate, which he founded while in college.

Basha is also 24-years-old.

Before he emerged as Pennsylvania's youngest real estate developer, Basha cut his teeth and learned the industry the hard way-by losing.

In 2015, Dallas Basha was a 21-year old student at Lehigh University with an insatiable taste for finance, real estate, and business development. By that time, he already had confronted his first real estate opportunity, which occurred two years before when he attempted to close a deal as a 19-year-old freshman that proved unsuccessful. What served as an opportunity to improve his negotiating skills and take his business acumen to the next level, Dallas decided to start a financial planning practice by partnering with Northwestern Mutual. In the two following back-to-back years, Dallas was awarded the top producer as a financial representative in the country.

With his financial planning success and earnings, Dallas eventually had a chance to buy a piece of undervalued land near his alma mater. He would soon after start an ambitious project in Pennsylvania's South Bethlehem community to provide luxury housing for Lehigh University students.

While the project did eventually get off the ground, it only happened after several trips to the local historic board following numerous negotiations between Dallas and the committee.

The college town of South Bethlehem had a dearth of student apartment options. The alternative for off-campus housing includes 100-year-old rowhomes that most would consider poor-quality living conditions. Basha saw his latest real estate project as a perfect solution that not only would benefit the community but provide him a chance to prove his skills as a real estate developer.

Dallas leveraged his network and syndicated the deal by pooling investors to fund the development while taking full responsibility for managing the project. The 4-story student apartment complex is across the street from the campus hub - Farrington Square, which provides students the best of both worlds - luxury apartments in a stellar location.

Empowered by his latest achievement, Basha went on to acquire a historic building called the Grace Mansion (named after Eugene Grace, President of Bethlehem Steel), which he restored and converted to luxury apartments. At this point, Basha had already built a name for himself as the youngest real estate developer in Pennsylvania.

After graduating from college, Basha continued to advance in the fields of business and real estate. He soon quit his finance job and dropped out of his Master's program to start his first two companies and to pursue his mission to "win by giving", his self-coined term for winning in business while contributing to the community-at-large.

His first company, Basha Real Estate, builds long-term wealth for investors while improving communities through commercial investing. Some of his projects entail developing green buildings, renovating distressed properties, providing jobs to the local workforce, creating business opportunities in new retail spaces, improving curb appeal for neighborhoods, and creating new standards of living in low-income areas.

His second company, Southlight, is a student tailored real estate brand that redefines luxury living for off-campus housing at Lehigh University.

With two companies under his belt, and a portfolio worth millions, Basha's empire is just getting started, but as with most empires, his wasn't built in a day.

