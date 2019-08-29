Hydro66 resumes growth in clean cost-effective colocation with confident outlook

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) -Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its H1 2019 results and Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) documents. Hydro66 continues to be well positioned to take advantage of the exponential growth in data and environmental computing trends by providing access to low-cost, green energy in an ultra-efficient hyperscale colocation data center. The company has already built the largest High-Performance Computing ("HPC") colocation data center in Europe with further potential to expand existing capacity.





Highlights include:

Q2 2019 revenue jumps from C$582k Q1 2019 to C$1,414k Q2

Pipeline strong, blockchain and more traditional Enterprise customers continue to arrive

19.2 MW capacity gives room for robust future growth

Open Compute Project (OCP) promising with first customer live

Investment in Enterprise sales capability with new resources in Sweden and Brussels

Highly efficient facility with industry leading PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.07 using 90% less power than average EU data centers (PUE 1.7)

David Rowe, Hydro66 Chairman, commented:

"Having built out to 19.2 MW in Sweden in 2018 we are pleased with the revenue growth from Q1 to Q2 2019. The sales pipeline is promising for the future growth of the business, both in Blockchain services and more traditional Enterprise colocation. It is also pleasing to see a growing awareness of the industry leading efficiency and minimal carbon footprint of our award-winning data center utilising surplus local hydropower from the Lule River grid system. The death of distance is creating new opportunities for innovative data centers like ours and initiatives like the Open Compute Project are driving demand. The future is disruptive and green."

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise collocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

