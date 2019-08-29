Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation to Enter into a Joint Venture Agreement with Wellington Center Pivot Farms

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK:ANDI) and its new management, in conjunction with the New Corporate Vision and Direction recently announced, is pleased to announce the Joint Venture Agreement with Wellington Center Pivot Farms (WCP). The Companies are excited to move forward together to farm Industrial Hemp on approximately 100 acres with harvests expected in the 4th Quarter, 2019.

"The Joint Venture with Wellington Center Pivot Farms is the first of several new business ventures planned for 2019," stated Michael McDonald, CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "We are looking to either partner or acquire 3-5 additional companies within the hemp industry in 2019. We are working on bringing in companies we feel will work well within the mix."

In additional news:

Since Mr. White is no longer with the Company, Andiamo Corporation is looking to relocate its headquarters to the Salt Lake City, Utah area. With the new direction, Andiamo will also be rebranding the company, marketing and websites. These changes will begin to take place in the month of September.

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

