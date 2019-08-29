Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2AHR5 ISIN: CA0775611084 Ticker-Symbol: 4B9 
Frankfurt
27.08.19
08:18 Uhr
0,039 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BELEAVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELEAVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,037
0,048
15:31
0,037
0,048
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BELEAVE
BELEAVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BELEAVE INC0,0390,00 %