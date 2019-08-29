CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Advances Contact Center Channel Partner Business with Bria(R) Softphones and Stretto Platform

CounterPath Develops Call Center Ready Solution for the Channel; Partners babelforce and CloudCall are Amongst the First to Deploy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, today announced that it has expanded the reach of its call center ready products, purpose-built for channel partners. The SaaS-based solution is available immediately through the CounterPath channel program: www.counterpath.com/channel-partner-program.

The solution leverages CounterPath's Bria softphones and the Stretto Platform to enable a highly secure, subscription-based offering that overlays with channel partners' contact center deployments. Together, Bria and Stretto enable significant benefits such as centralized provisioning, leveraging CounterPath's robust Stretto API. The API unlocks service extensibility including:

The ability for agents to log into their softphones using their Microsoft corporate credentials;

Ease of integration with leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems including Freshdesk, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, SAP, Zoho CRM, Zendesk and SugarCRM;

Integration with existing MSI software management tools; and

The ability to tailor the softphone "on the fly" to fit any customer environment.

A recent market research report published by Grand View Research stated the global contact center software market would reach $47.8 billion by 2025, supporting a 25.7% CAGR. Hosted deployments are expected to represent approximately 47.4%, or $22.6 billion, by 2025[1], due to the benefits of ease of implementation, accessibility from anywhere anytime, and the simplicity in integration with other systems and platforms.

"We have already established our footprint with some of the largest hosted call center providers on the planet," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Product at CounterPath. "We wanted to build on our success and power a hosted, scalable solution for the channel that would meet the requirements of a new breed of fast-growing hosted contact center providers. The early success of our channel partners has proven we have the right solution that meets these challenging requirements."

The centrally managed solution powered by the CounterPath Stretto Platform makes ordering and deploying the solution easy. Stretto is multi-tenanted so partners can manage hundreds to thousands of customer accounts and millions of end-users.

"CounterPath enables us to scale our deployments easily," said Christian Förster, COO / Co-Founder, babelforce. "CounterPath's Bria and Stretto services allow us to offer Enterprise customers extremely high quality voice devices together with our integrations for CRMs and Helpdesk systems. Their deployment approach offers both flexibility and reliability at any scale."

"We required a customized softphone-based solution that met the exacting requirements of our customers," said Jason Kendall, CTO, CloudCall. "We selected CounterPath as our technology partner of choice due to the ultra-reliability of their Windows softphone and their strong customer focus. We are now looking to extend our Contact Center leadership to include large-scale Chromebook-based deployments."

More information on the Bria solution for call centers is on the CounterPath website at www.counterpath.com/call-centre, or in the case studies found in the Resource Library on the site.

About babelforce

babelforce is a global cloud communications platform (www.babelforce.com/product) focused on no-code integration and automation. It allows non-technical people to build even the most complex of integrated processes for customer facing teams, particularly in the call center.

babelforce services are deployed in local data centers anywhere in the world: Europe & MEA, USA & Canada, APAC. As an integration platform, babelforce has integrators and pre-built connectors covering every component type used in modern contact centers and sales organisations: CRM, ticketing, BI, ERP, Workforce management and all kinds of messaging capability. The babelforce platform also gives direct access to infrastructure and algorithmic processing capabilities.

About CloudCall

CloudCall (CALL) helps more than 32,000 professionals boost their productivity by tightly integrating their communications into their CRM and ATS solutions. These users benefit from having their communications turned into valuable data that helps them work faster, have enhanced business insight, make better decisions and be more productive.?CloudCall is headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in London, Boston MA, and Minsk.?www.cloudcall.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

###

Contacts

Hanna Miller

Director of Product Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com



Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

[1] https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/60-of-the-smallest-businesses-unaware-of-unified-communications-ribbon-research-reveals/ Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including the statements that (1) Partners bableforce and CloudCall are amongst the first to deploy; and (2) the global contact center software market would reach $47.8 billion by 2025, supporting a 25.7% CAGR and that hosted deployments are expected to represent approximately 47.4%, or $22.6 billion, by 2025. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: (1) the variability in the Company's sales from reporting period to reporting period due to extended sales cycles as a result of selling the Company's products through channel partners or the length of time of deployment of the Company's products by its customers; (2) the Company's ability to manage its operating expenses, which may adversely affect its financial condition and ability to continue to operate as a going concern; (3) the Company's ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; (4) a decline in the Company's stock price or insufficient investor interest in the Company's securities which may impact the Company's ability to raise additional financing as required or may cause the Company to be delisted from a stock exchange on which its common stock trades; (5) the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the Company's business; (6) the success by the Company of the sales of its current and new products; (7) the impact of technology changes on the Company's products and industry; (8) the failure to develop new and innovative products using the Company's technologies including the refresh of our Software-as-a Service (SaaS) solution; and (9) the potential dilution to shareholders or overhang on the Company's share price of its outstanding stock options. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and the Company's other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and the Company's interim and annual filings and other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557810/CounterPath-Advances-Contact-Center-Channel-Partner-Business-with-BriaR-Softphones-and-Stretto-PlatformTM