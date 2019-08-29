Katrin Suder, Chair of the German Digital Council, and Mark Anderson, Chief Growth Officer at Anaplan, join Cloudflare board

Cloudflare, a leading Internet security, performance, and reliability company, today announced two new appointments to its board of directors, Katrin Suder, the chair of the German Digital Council, and Mark Anderson, Chief Growth Officer at Anaplan.

"I'm honored to welcome Katrin and Mark to our board of directors," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Both of them have tremendously strong backgrounds and bring experience to our board that will be invaluable to the future of our company. I speak for our board when I say that we are all looking forward to working with them as we continue to help build a better Internet."

Suder was appointed by German chancellor Angela Merkel and her cabinet to chair the German Digital Council in 2018. Prior to this, she was State Secretary in the German Ministry of Defense, responsible for Equipment, Technology/Cyber, and In-Service Support. Suder also has been an Industrial Advisor to EQT Advisors since 2018 and a partner at Macro Advisory Partners since January 2019. Previously, she worked for McKinsey Company, where she was in charge of both the Berlin office and the German Public Sector Practice. Suder earned a PhD in Physics from Ruhr University Bochum and a Bachelor's degree in German Literature and Theater.

"My career has been focused on technology, business, and policy, and Cloudflare is a company that is at the intersection of those areas," said Suder. "I look forward to sharing my knowledge with the board."

Anderson is the Chief Growth Officer at Anaplan and previously served as president of Palo Alto Networks. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Anderson led worldwide sales activities at F5 Networks and held leadership positions at Lucent Technologies and Cisco Systems. He was the first independent board member at Avi Networks and serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley. Anderson holds a B.A. in Business and Economics from York University in Toronto.

"I've worked for and with many players in the networking space and I am eager to help Cloudflare continue on its path," said Anderson.

Suder and Anderson join Cloudflare's existing board of directors, which includes NEA Managing Director Scott Sandell, Pelion Ventures Partner Carl Ledbetter, Nike Foundation Founder and Co-Chair Maria Eitel, Chair of the Audit Committees of Guardant Health (Nasdaq: GH), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), and Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) Stan Meresman, Cloudflare Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Prince, and Cloudflare Co-Founder and COO Michelle Zatlyn.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks, with nearly 10 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies and approximately 18 percent of the top 10,000 websites using at least one Cloudflare product. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

