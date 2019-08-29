ATI AirTest Technologies Inc.: AirTest Announces Financing to Enable Ramp Up of Marketing Initiatives

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / AirTest Technologies Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (TSXV:AAT) announced this week that the Company can now pursue a debenture offering that will provide the necessary financing to enable ATI to increase our sales and marketing efforts. Once we are able to ramp up our marketing capability, we will be able to take advantage of our recently developed wireless systems to reduce energy costs for heating and cooling in commercial buildings. Under the direction of Mike Schell, ATI's VP Marketing and Business Development, we have spent considerable time and money over the last 3 years to develop and field test a portfolio of easily installed, wireless, energy saving products. These products have received considerable interest from various retail chains who are interested in moving forward with our program. The financing will enable us to add the necessary personnel to follow up all our leads and develop new projects to utilize our wireless systems.

We have also enjoyed some growth with our core products, with sales for the first 7 months of 2019 being 45% higher than for the same period in 2018. We have a number of R&D projects under way that will also strengthen our core product offering, particularly in the application of parking garage ventilation control.

According to ATI President George Graham "we look forward to having the necessary working capital to enable us to make a significant change in the dimension and scope of this company."

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially

from the expected results.

