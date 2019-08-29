HEXAOM (ex MFC): 2019 1st HALF TURNOVER AT EUR 417.8M

SUSTAINED ORDER INTAKE IN HOME BUILDING: +11% IN VALUE OVER 6 MONTHS





Consolidated (€M)

non audited 1st Half Year 2nd Quarter 2019 2018 Var. 2019 2018 Var. Sales 417.8 410.7 +1.7% 216.7 220.6 -1.8% Out of which Home Building 358.6 359.4 -0.2% 184.8 190.3 -2.9% Out of which Renovation 57.1 50.0 +14.2% 31.1 29.8 +4.4% Out of which Other

(Land & Real estate development) 2.1 1.3 +61.5% 0.8 0.5 +60.0%





On May 23rd last, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, the Group MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT became HEXAOM. With this new corporate name, the Group renews its commitment to its subsidiaries, brands and clients and looks ahead to the decades to come.



2019 first half turnover up by 1.7%.

The Group HEXAOM recorded a turnover of €417.8M in the 1st half of 2019, up by 1.7% over the same period in 2018. As announced, the level of production recorded reflects the 2018 commercial activity with :

A stable first-half Home Building activity consistent with 2018 orders and project lead time objectives;

A first-half 14.2% increase in the Renovation business driven by the favourable dynamic momentum of the B2B segment, that saw its order intake more than double in 2018.



A sustained commercial activity

The Group continues to outperform the market (around +6 points compared with the Markemetron index) and records healthy commercial performances, asserting, year after year, its leadership position in home building and confirming the relevance of its strategic diversification choices.

The Home Building business confirms its recovery. The Group HEXAOM registered 3,963 sales over the first half of the year representing a turnover of €474.9M. Gross order intake thus registered a 9.7% increase in volume and 11% in value for the first half of 2019 (+10.1% in volume and +10.6% in value for the 2019 second quarter alone).

These healthy commercial performances benefit, among other things, from marketing and communication operations for the Group's 100th anniversary celebrations.

The second quarter in B2B renovation was particularly dynamic (+31.2%). Thus, over a 6-month period, sales increased by 86.5% reaching €62.0M against €33.0M in the first half of 2018.

Order intake in B2C renovation is down by 17.6% at €24.1M, suffering from a challenging base effect, the month of June 2018 having benefited from the signing of a deal of a particularly large amount (€3M). The additional resources deployed these past few months are already visible in the performances of Illico Travaux and should allow an upturn for Camif Habitat in the coming months.



Confirmation of growth objectives for 2019

For the year 2019 as a whole, the Group HEXAOM, with a solid order backlog and good visibility, anticipates new growth in its activity and an improved renovation-based operating profitability.

The Group is pursuing its development strategy and, with solid fundamentals, remains attentive to all external growth operations that would allow it to establish its housing generalist position.





Next press release: Half Year 2019 results, on 18th September, 2019 after stock exchange closing



ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of HEXAOM, a Group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 40 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise and skills. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The Group, leader in home building, renovation and home ownership markets in France, serves more than 9,500 clients per year, has built over 100,000 homes, has carried out more than 75,000 renovations, employs over 2,000 people and recorded sales for €804M in 2018.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

HEXAOM is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All-Tradable, CAC® All-Share



GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in gross order intakes on signature by the client and acceptance by our sales administration departments (control of documents and validity of the project's financing plan, return of the field survey, verification and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the pre-tax turnover generated on this contract

Order backlog: all recorded orders which have not been cancelled or transferred to "production in progress".

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered).

Evolution of sales at constant scope: evolution of sales of periods to be compared, recalculated as follows:

- In the event of an acquisition, the turnover of the acquired company that has no correspondence in the comparison period is deducted from the current period,

- In the event of transfer, the turnover of the transferred company that has no correspondence in the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions conducted between the company and consumers.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the sales generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial debts.

Cash net of debt: available cash less debt.

