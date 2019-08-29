Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a leading cosmetics retailer, based out of Philippines. The retail industry has always been a data-intensive one. As the tools available to store, manage and analyze this data evolved, so did the role of analytics in retail decision-making. From improving visibility to enhancing transparency and customer engagement, retail analytics helps improve business processes in several ways. The breadth of available analytical processes and applications suggests that retailers must selectively target their analytical investments based on their strategies and business goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005251/en/

Our advanced retail analytics solutions play a significant role in offering a holistic view of the global market scenario. Retail analytics can be successfully leveraged to gain insights on retail operations, including procurement, supply chain, store operations, and customer management. At Quantzig, we believe that the growing business complexities in the retail sector have paved the way for new analytics-based business models that retailers must consider leveraging to cost-effectively address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base.

To support your efforts in doing so our analytics experts have developed a complete portfolio of retail analytics solutions that can help you succeed in all your business endeavors.

Contact our experts to know we can help you unravel new opportunities with our advanced retail analytics solutions.

The Business Problem

The client faced several challenges that prompted them to develop a suitable retail analytics model. As such, they wanted to adopt a structured approach that would help them undertake the journey from data discovery to insight generation. This is when they approached us to leverage our analytics expertise in devising a retail analytics roadmap.

"Our advanced retail analytics solutions empower businesses to identify new opportunities to proactively address the evolving needs of their customers," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client tackle their challenges our retail analytics experts adopted a three-phased approach to generate actionable insights. The initial phase of this approach revolved around conducting a detailed exploratory analysis of the client's business data to create a retail analytics roadmap. The devised roadmap helped the client to adopt the latest technologies to deliver better digital experiences for their customers by integrating digital channels and operations into the fabric of their businesses.

Request free proposal to find out how retail analytics can help you transform your business processes.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve efficiency by 13%

Collate and analyze data generated from disparate sources

Request free demo for exhaustive insights on the benefits of retail analytics solutions.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Building robust strategies to improve sales and profitability

Implementing advanced analytics-based modules for improving store operations

Learn how our retail analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005251/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us