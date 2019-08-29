Web Presence: Sound ROI: Proper Maintenance of Oceanfront Estates with Robert W. Burrage

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The affluent are drawn to the prestige of South Florida oceanfront property because of the exquisite surroundings, mild winters and impressive investment value to be found here. For many, these sprawling estates are one of the multiple residences and are not inhabited year-round. Knowing that their property is being tended and cared for in their absence is of the utmost importance to these discerning homeowners. Robert W. Burrage, the owner of RWB Construction Management in West Palm Beach, Florida, emphasizes the importance of maintenance for luxury oceanfront estate homes.

Invest in a Reliable Estate Maintenance Company

For optimum protection of your property, an oceanfront estate is best cared for with a customized schedule of on-going maintenance. The weather and atmospheric conditions these structures and surrounding amenities are exposed to require a well-designed program of cleaning, protection, and testing of equipment. The unrelenting sun and salt air, above all else, are the most pervasive and unavoidable culprits. Trusting your home to RWB Construction Management's Maintenance Team, whose members have the hands-on knowledge of time-tested techniques and products, will serve the structural integrity of your home while bringing you the best results and invaluable peace of mind.

About Robert W. Burrage

Robert W. Burrage served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before graduating from Everglades University with a bachelor's degree in Construction Management. He gained 13 years of experience in the industry to develop managerial leadership, then went on to acquire RWB Construction Management. As the owner, Robert W. Burrage has a hands-on management style. He continues to keep the company at the forefront of the Luxury Estate Homes Concierge Builder Industry. To see their portfolio of luxury estates, visit https://rwbconstructionmgmt.com.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557865/Sound-ROI-Proper-Maintenance-of-Oceanfront-Estates-with-Robert-W-Burrage