In H119, Helma Eigenheimbau returned to gradual revenue growth, in line with the longer-term trend established since its formation. Consequently, management targets annual sales above €300m in the medium term. Further top-line growth should be driven by Helma's solid order book (€197.4m at end-June 2019 vs €171.3m at end-2018). The expansion of Helma Wohnungsbau's operations, which realise higher-margin projects, should assist the company's overall profitability. Helma reiterated its pre-tax profit guidance for FY19 of €23.5-26.0m, which implies c 13.5% y-o-y EBT growth in H219 at the lower end of the range.

