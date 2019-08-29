The global software testing services market size is poised to grow by USD 29.84 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in test automation services. In addition, the availability of cloud-based software testing services will further boost the growth of the software testing services market.

The popularity of test automation services is increasing among enterprises as they reduce the testing turnaround time and enhance the efficiency of testing software. These services comprise of an automated testing technique where the tester uses automation tools to test the software. Test automation services ensure accuracy and reduce testing costs without compromising on the software quality. Thus, the growing popularity of test automation services will drive the growth of the software testing services market during the forecast period.

The adoption of cloud-based software testing services is increasing significantly. These services use a combination of various cloud computing models, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. They are gaining popularity mainly due to their benefits which include the availability of dynamic testing environment, pay-per-user business model, easy availability and high scalability. Thus, the increasing availability of cloud-based software testing services will drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The software testing services market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Application testing

Product testing

Key Regions for the Software Testing Services Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

