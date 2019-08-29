Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

29.08.2019 | 16:01
Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Honors the Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 29 August at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the Asia-Pacific Best Practices awards have been consistently identifying and recognizing the best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in various industries.

"Through this initiative, we hope that the recognition will encourage companies in the region to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize these companies for their strategic ideas that drive corporate growth amidst the evolving business landscape," he added.

Zoom Video Communications, Singtel, Arkadin, Huawei and True Corporations were amongst the companies honored.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Product Line
Strategy Leadership Award

ARKADIN CLOUD
COMMUNICATIONS

Asia-Pacific IoT Vendor of the Year

BOSCH SOFTWARE
INNOVATIONS

Asia-Pacific Smart City Infrastructure Technology Vendor
of the Year

CISCO SYSTEMS

Asia-Pacific Cloud UCaaS Platform Provider of the Year
(SMB segment)

CISCO WEBEX CALLING

Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Competitive
Strategy, Innovation & Leadership Award

CITIC TELECOM CPC

Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Provider of the Year

EQUINIX

Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints Market
Leadership Award

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,
LTD

Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year

IMPERVA

Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year

NEC CORPORATION

Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year

NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY

Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of
the Year

PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year

PULSE SECURE

Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Provider of the year

RACKSPACE

Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year

SINGTEL

Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

Asia-Pacific Managed SD WAN Service Provider of the
Year

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider
of the Year

TELEPERFORMANCE

Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Provider of the Year

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

TRUEMOVE H

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Visionary Innovation
Leadership Award

UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE

Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions
Vendor of the Year Award

VERINT SYSTEMS

Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the
Year

ZOOM VIDEO
COMMUNICATIONS

COUNTRY

Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.

Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.

Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience -
Banking Industry for Overall Experience

CIMB

Malaysia Accounting Software on Cloud Provider of the
Year

SAGE SOFTWARE ASIA PTE
LTD

Malaysia BPO Services Provider of the Year

STARTEK & AEGIS (BPO
MALAYSIA SDN BHD)

Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year

TMC FERTILITY & WOMEN'S
SPECIALIST CENTRE

Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL

Singapore Managed IT Infrastructure Services Provider of
the Year (Public Sector)

NEC ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com


© 2019 PR Newswire