Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Honors the Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 29 August at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the Asia-Pacific Best Practices awards have been consistently identifying and recognizing the best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in various industries.
"Through this initiative, we hope that the recognition will encourage companies in the region to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize these companies for their strategic ideas that drive corporate growth amidst the evolving business landscape," he added.
Zoom Video Communications, Singtel, Arkadin, Huawei and True Corporations were amongst the companies honored.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Product Line
ARKADIN CLOUD
Asia-Pacific IoT Vendor of the Year
BOSCH SOFTWARE
Asia-Pacific Smart City Infrastructure Technology Vendor
CISCO SYSTEMS
Asia-Pacific Cloud UCaaS Platform Provider of the Year
CISCO WEBEX CALLING
Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Competitive
CITIC TELECOM CPC
Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Provider of the Year
EQUINIX
Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints Market
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,
Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
IMPERVA
Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year
NEC CORPORATION
Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year
NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY
Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year
PULSE SECURE
Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Provider of the year
RACKSPACE
Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year
SINGTEL
Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Asia-Pacific Managed SD WAN Service Provider of the
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider
TELEPERFORMANCE
Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Provider of the Year
TRUE CORPORATION PCL
Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
TRUEMOVE H
Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Visionary Innovation
UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions
VERINT SYSTEMS
Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the
ZOOM VIDEO
COUNTRY
Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.
Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.
Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience -
CIMB
Malaysia Accounting Software on Cloud Provider of the
SAGE SOFTWARE ASIA PTE
Malaysia BPO Services Provider of the Year
STARTEK & AEGIS (BPO
Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year
TMC FERTILITY & WOMEN'S
Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year
SINGTEL
Singapore Managed IT Infrastructure Services Provider of
NEC ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com