Canada Drugs Direct; US Consumers Soon to Have Readier Access to Prescription Medications from Canada

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The Following is a statement from Canada Drugs Direct - "A proposal coming from the White House and President Trump that would allow the US to import drugs from Canada is in its formative stages. The US FDA's current regulations prohibiting medications from other countries being imported for personal use are coming to an end. The current administration is finally taking action in response to the wish for more competition and lower prices in the pharmaceuticals market. This also has Canadian pharmacies standing to benefit, and quite significantly given the enormity of the US consumer base.

News from Washington that the current administration is ready to take action on plans suggested by US lawmakers who have laid out how ongoing and ever-increasing high prescription drug costs in America can be countered with freer access to prescription medication from Canada. Such a move has been resisted in the past due to concerns for consumer safety, but President Trump has said he sees a need for transparency with drug prices and lower costs for people who find the costs of their medication to be prohibitive.

Prescription drugs can be purchased at lower prices from Canada for a number of reasons, but the primary one is price capping. This stipulation makes it so that that cost of a new drug cannot be higher than the cost of existing drugs used to treat the same disease. The second part of price capping for medications in Canada is a review-board policy where 'international reference pricing' is used to keep costs in line with those seen elsewhere around the World. Lesser factors are legal protection adding to drug costs in America and the way Canada has prohibited direct-to-consumer advertising used in the USA."

Prescription drugs can be purchased at lower prices from Canada for a number of reasons, but the primary one is price capping. This stipulation makes it so that that cost of a new drug cannot be higher than the cost of existing drugs used to treat the same disease. The second part of price capping for medications in Canada is a review-board policy where 'international reference pricing' is used to keep costs in line with those seen elsewhere around the World. Lesser factors are legal protection adding to drug costs in America and the way Canada has prohibited direct-to-consumer advertising used in the USA."

Canada Drugs Direct is one Canadian online pharmacy who's ideally situated to meet the demand for prescription medications from Canada.

Customers choosing Canada Pharmacy Online also stand to benefit from being able to place orders quickly and easily through the website, and knowing the transaction is 100% secure with CDD's advanced encryption SSL certificates in place at all times.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557854/Canada-Drugs-Direct-US-Consumers-Soon-to-Have-Readier-Access-to-Prescription-Medications-from-Canada