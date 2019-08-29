The global aircraft wireless routers market size is poised to grow by USD 196.26 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in preference for in-flight connectivity. In addition, the emergence of amended regulatory norms is expected to further boost the growth of the aircraft wireless routers market.

Airline operators are increasingly focusing on improving passenger experience during flights, owing to the increasing number of air-passengers. This is increasing the demand for connectivity and airline operators are readily adopting aircraft Internet connectivity solutions. Thus, the increasing preference for in-flight connectivity is expected to boost the demand for aircraft wireless routers during the forecast period.

The number of air passengers is increasing significantly across the world due to the deployment of a greater number of LCC carriers, and the decreasing cost of travel. This is increasing the need for a proper traffic management system to ensure the selection of a high-efficiency route and the safety of the aircraft. Thus, the EU has mandated airline operators to integrate aircraft with CPDLC, FANS or routers, alert systems, antennas, and VHF Data Link. Such regulatory norms are anticipated to fuel the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, which will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cobham Plc

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

Market Segmentation by Application:

The aircraft wireless routers market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Commercial and business aircraft

Military aircraft

Key Regions for the Aircraft Wireless Routers Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

