Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

The Executive Management Team of Odfjell SE has today purchased 11,796 class A shares in the company. The purchase relates to the Transaction Bonus Plan financed by Odfjell SE's joint venture partner Lindsay Goldberg (LG) in connection with LG's ongoing exit from Odfjell Terminals.

The purchase price for the shares is NOK 26.50. To facilitate the abovementioned acquisition of shares by the Executive Management Team, the Company has today sold 11,796 Class A shares (treasury shares) to the members of the Executive Management at a purchase price of NOK 26.50 per share. The following primary insiders in the Company has acquired shares, and have, following this, the following number of shares in the Company.

Name and titleShares acquiredTotal number of shares
held in the Company
Kristian V. Mørch, CEO7,210179,622 Class A shares/3,500 Class B shares
Terje Iversen, CFO1,55731,744 Class A shares
Harald Fotland, COO Odfjell Tankers1,47127,555 Class A shares/4,000 Class B shares
Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff1,55731,320 Class A shares

Following the sale of 11,796 Class A shares, the Company holds 5,669,954 Class A and 2,322,482 Class B shares (treasury shares) in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


