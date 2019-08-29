Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence solution for a mining equipment manufacturer. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to control cost and keep up with their production needs. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their sales rate by 35% in one year.

The global mining equipment market is undergoing massive transformations as mining companies are shifting to a service-oriented business model. In addition, mining companies are experiencing a tragic setback in terms of low return on investment. Consequently, mining companies are under the pressure to streamline their operations and adopt new processes. Also, it has become imperative for mining companies to keep a constant watch on their competitors and make changes in business processes accordingly.

The business challenge: The client is a mining equipment manufacturer based out of Sweden. Rising equipment maintenance charges, workforce safety issues, and productivity issues posed huge challenges for the company. Due to this, the client witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate.

They wanted to understand how their competitors dealt with these industry challenges. In addition, they wanted to identify technologies and processes adopted by their competitors to deal with increasing equipment maintenance issues and workforce safety-related challenges.

The solution offeredBy leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to understand market size, trends, opportunities, and challenges. The experts also conducted a comparative analysis, which helped the client to understand their strengths and weaknesses compared to their key competitors.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to efficiently invest into new technologies and processes. This helped them to reduce equipment maintenance cost. Furthermore, by proving regular training to their staffs, they were able to enhance workforce safety. As a result, the company was able to achieve huge savings in operational cost and enhance sales rate by 35% in a year.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Understand process automation techniques undertaken by their competitors to keep production running smoothly

Control cost and keep up with their production needs

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying areas where they lacked compared to their competitors

Achieving huge savings in their operational cost

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

