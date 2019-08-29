Exponential Growth in the Aerospace and Railway Sectors: ALTEN Opens New Premises in Derby, United Kingdom

DERBY, England, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTEN Group has been active in the United Kingdom for the last 28 years and has seen exponential growth of over 80% per year in the last five years. The global leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting plans to continue on this path and on 4 July 2019 opened new premises in Derby. There are 150 positions to be filled for Aerospace and Railway clients.

Historically based in the London area in the Telecoms and Space sectors, ALTEN Ltd diversified its activity in 2014, in Aerospace and Automotive, in different regions. The Group's presence in Derby, dates back to 2017 with the development of solid partnerships in Aerospace, Railway and agricultural machinery sectors. ALTEN UK established itself, in less than one year, as a close partner of Rolls Royce with over 100 consulting engineers involved in aircraft engine related activities. In the railway sector, Bombardier Transportation is a long-term partner of ALTEN, with the first collaboration starting in late 2017 and involving 50 consultants during 2018.

'The Hive', a new modular building

The Group's new location is in a dynamic business park in Derby and close to the regional partners. The building has a modular configuration with a capacity for nearly 200 people. A competition was held among ALTEN consultants to choose a name for this new building, revealed at the inauguration on 4 July: The Hive.

150 positions to be filled in Aerospace and Railway

To support its growth, ALTEN Ltd is hiring in the Aerospace sector in: Thermo Fluids, CFD, Control, Development, System Design, Supply Chain management, Project Management, V&V, requirement management, SW development, Engine Performance, Engine Modelling (stress & Impact), Engine Integration, NPI, System Installation, Customer Service.

The Railway sector is also boosting its teams in the areas of project engineering, validation and verification and systems engineering. The positions are mainly for engineers with a Master's degree and between 0 and 10 years' experience.

About ALTEN

World leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting created 30 years ago and based in more than 25 countries, ALTEN supports its customers' development strategies in the areas of innovation, R&D and information systems. With a turnover of 2,269€bn in 2018, ALTEN currently has 34,000 employees.

