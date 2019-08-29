The global glass filled nylon market size is poised to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005452/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global glass filled nylon market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Glass Filled Nylon Market Analysis Report by End-user (automotive, industrial, electrical and electronics, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for polyamide 6 or glass-filled nylon 6 as it is otherwise known. In addition, the increasing demand for glass-filled nylon from automotive manufacturers is anticipated to further boost the glass-filled nylon market during the forecast period.

Polyamide 6, or glass filled nylon 6, is a tough and abrasive material. Polyamide 6 is used in various applications such as snowboards, jet engine closures, brake, and in commercial fiber, which are used in the manufacture of carpets, seatbelts, and tire reinforcements. Polyamide 6 is preferred due to its several properties which include improved surface appearance, reduced tensile strength and stiffness, good resistance to oils, bases, fungi, and many solvents, and reduced moisture absorption. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for glass filled nylon during the forecast period, leading to market growth.

Furthermore, glass filled nylon is a material that can be used to replace metal components in the automotive industry, as glass-filled nylon-based plastics and composites are durable, lightweight materials. These materials are used in automotive structural components as well as in exterior and interior components. Therefore, the increasing production of vehicles will increase the demand for glass-filled nylon-based automotive components, which will further drive the growth of the global glass filled nylon market

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Glass Filled Nylon Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user segments:

Automotive

Industrial

Electrical and electronics

Others

Key Regions for the Glass Filled Nylon Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market by application (water fluoridation, chemical manufacturing, metal surface treatment and electroplating, hide processing, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Seam Tapes Market- Global Seam Tapes Market by material (PU and PVC), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005452/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com