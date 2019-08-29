Regulatory News:
CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA):
H1
Q2
H1 2019
H1 2018
Change at
Change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018 at
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018
CONSOLIDATED (unaudited)
Number of shipments
132,090
130,781
+1.0%
+3.2%
+1.7%
+3.9%
Sales (€m)*
154.0
149.2
+3.2%
+5.6%
+0.7%
+3.1%
Gross profit (€m)
36.1
34.2
+5.6%
+7.0%
+7.6%
+9.1%
* Note: Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Changes in number of shipments, volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators.
** Like for like (lfl): excluding late October 2018 sale of ECS US and early July 2018 Favat acquisition and at constant exchange rate
MARKET REVIEW
Growth in the global sea freight market remained sluggish in Q2 2019.
The global air freight market continued to decline in Q2 (down 5%). Shipments between Asia and Europe were particularly impacted.
Against this backdrop, Group sea freight volumes rose sharply (lfl: up 9.5% in Q2 / up 9.3% over 6 months), reflecting once again the quality of our offering.
Meanwhile, number of sea freight shipments remained stable (lfl: up 1.2% in Q2 down 0.8% over 6 months).
As in Q1, Group air freight volumes fell inQ2 (down 18.4%) due to declining trade between Asia and Europe.
On the other hand, number of shipments rose 5.0% lfl in Q2 (up 4.2% lfl over 6 months).
The roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) * business (North Africa) posted a Q2 increase of 3.6% in number of shipments (up 10.9% over 6 months), lower than Q1 growth due to the impact of Ramadan.
* Roll on Roll off (RO/RO): Combined road sea transport (trailers or trucks loaded on ships)
Lfl sea freight gross profit rose 14.3% in Q2 (up 9.1% over 6 months), reflecting, as in Q1, the improvement in unit margins due to higher volumes per shipment.
After declining in Q1, lfl air freight gross profit recovered in Q2, up 3.3% (up 0.1% over 6 months), reflecting steady unit margins despite lower volumes per shipment.
Roll on/Roll off gross profit (North Africa) rose sharply again in Q2 (up 11.7% up 19.3% over 6 months).
Other businesses gross profit was driven by the development of customs and logistics services.
BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS LINE
NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS
current scope and exchange rates
GROSS PROFIT (€m)
current scope and exchange rates
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019/
H1 2018
Q1 2019
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019/
H1 2018
Q1 2019
Sea freight
55,806
58,556
-4.7%
-2.5%
15.9
15.3
+4.5%
+9.5%
Air freight
41,155
39,950
+3.0%
+3.8%
11.5
11.7
-0.9%
+2.2%
RO/RO*
23,354
21,052
+10.9%
+3.6%
4.4
3.7
+19.3%
+11.7%
Other
11,775
11,223
+4.9%
+12.4%
3.2
2.7
+17.5%
+6.7%
TOTAL FORWARDING
132,090
130,781
+1.0%
+1.7%
35.1
33.3
+5.3%
+6.9%
LOG System
1.5
1.5
+3.2%
+9.1%
Consolidation entries
-0.5
-0.6
NS
NS
TOTAL
36.1
34.2
+5.6%
+7.6%
* Roll-on/roll-off
VOLUMES EVOLUTION
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019/
H1 2018
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018
Sea freight
100,098 TEUs*
97,730 TEUs*
+2.5%
+3.4%
Air freight
29,165 T**
35,531 T**
-17.9%
-18.4%
* Twenty-foot equivalent units
Q2 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Opening of an office in Nice
- Opening of an office in Tianjin (China)
- Robust growth in the USA
- Exclusive negotiations underway to acquire Canadian company closing scheduled for H2 2019 (see 11 July 2019 press release "Acquisition planned in Canada")
- 1st July launch of GIFT deployment phase 1 (France, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Germany): new-generation finance software (accounting, reporting, planning cash management) integrating 2 new applications, Workday Kiriba.
PEA PME: Company share eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
2019 OUTLOOK
Market
Expected global volume growth:
- Sea: 1 to 2%
- Air: 0%
CLASQUIN
Overall growth significantly higher than market growth
|
UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)
Monday 23 September 2019: 2019 half year results
Wednesday 30 October 2019: Business report as at 30 September 2019
CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world, and more specifically to and from Asia-Pacific and the United States.
Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. For more information, see www.clasquinfinance.com.
CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the new share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than 1,500 million euros or total balance sheet of less than 2,000 million euros).
CLASQUIN is part of Enternext©PEA-PME 150 index.
LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764
