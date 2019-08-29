Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019

29.08.2019 | 18:07
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, August 29

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2019 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

29 August 2019


END


© 2019 PR Newswire