A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest success story on patient engagement analysis for a leading pharma company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading pharma company to increase medication adherence, improve patient engagement, experience and business outcomes.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its healthcare analytics solutions.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading U.S based pharma company, wanted to improve patient engagement with prescription services while reducing costs and improving medication adherence.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our patient engagement analysis to reduce cost and improve healthcare outcomes in the area of pharmacy dispensation.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach, including three phases, to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solution offered helped the client to improve conversion rates for the selected patients by 35% as compared to the control group. Also, the client was able to better predict the propensity of any patient to receive their medications by mail and identified scope for increase reach via additional online channels.

Quantzig's patient engagement analysis solutionshelped the client to:

Improve conversion rates by 35%

Boost operational efficiency by 3X

Quantzig's patient engagement analysis solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Identifying scope to increase reach via additional online channels

Improving effectiveness and efficacy of patient outreach

