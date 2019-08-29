Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 22, 2019 to August 28, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 22.08.2019 171,343 44.4381 7,614,159 XPAR 22.08.2019 14,936 44.4337 663,661 BATE 22.08.2019 64,791 44.4505 2,879,995 CHIX 22.08.2019 18,950 44.4140 841,646 TRQX 23.08.2019 179,968 44.0015 7,918,862 XPAR 23.08.2019 12,377 44.0462 545,160 BATE 23.08.2019 72,890 43.9717 3,205,097 CHIX 23.08.2019 19,688 43.9882 866,040 TRQX 26.08.2019 148,125 43.8360 6,493,213 XPAR 26.08.2019 10,767 43.8154 471,761 BATE 26.08.2019 53,650 43.8212 2,351,007 CHIX 26.08.2019 15,598 43.8353 683,743 TRQX 27.08.2019 142,656 44.0441 6,283,155 XPAR 27.08.2019 11,034 44.0623 486,183 BATE 27.08.2019 56,607 44.0448 2,493,244 CHIX 27.08.2019 16,703 44.0351 735,518 TRQX 28.08.2019 108,321 44.0309 4,769,471 XPAR 28.08.2019 7,064 44.0491 311,163 BATE 28.08.2019 33,753 44.0551 1,486,992 CHIX 28.08.2019 9,807 44.0610 432,106 TRQX Total 1,169,028 44.0812 51,532,176

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

