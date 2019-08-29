Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 22, 2019 to August 28, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted average
purchase price of
the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
22.08.2019
171,343
44.4381
7,614,159
XPAR
22.08.2019
14,936
44.4337
663,661
BATE
22.08.2019
64,791
44.4505
2,879,995
CHIX
22.08.2019
18,950
44.4140
841,646
TRQX
23.08.2019
179,968
44.0015
7,918,862
XPAR
23.08.2019
12,377
44.0462
545,160
BATE
23.08.2019
72,890
43.9717
3,205,097
CHIX
23.08.2019
19,688
43.9882
866,040
TRQX
26.08.2019
148,125
43.8360
6,493,213
XPAR
26.08.2019
10,767
43.8154
471,761
BATE
26.08.2019
53,650
43.8212
2,351,007
CHIX
26.08.2019
15,598
43.8353
683,743
TRQX
27.08.2019
142,656
44.0441
6,283,155
XPAR
27.08.2019
11,034
44.0623
486,183
BATE
27.08.2019
56,607
44.0448
2,493,244
CHIX
27.08.2019
16,703
44.0351
735,518
TRQX
28.08.2019
108,321
44.0309
4,769,471
XPAR
28.08.2019
7,064
44.0491
311,163
BATE
28.08.2019
33,753
44.0551
1,486,992
CHIX
28.08.2019
9,807
44.0610
432,106
TRQX
Total
1,169,028
44.0812
51,532,176
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
